Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 88,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

