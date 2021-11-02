EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EKF opened at GBX 80.91 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.27. EKF Diagnostics has a 12-month low of GBX 57.69 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £368.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

