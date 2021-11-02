Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.420-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

