Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.16 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,045. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

