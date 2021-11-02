Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $218.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.59 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

