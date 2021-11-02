Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the September 30th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.86. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.