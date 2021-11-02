eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $73.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,913,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

