Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:ETW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 14,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,331. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.