Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

NYSEARCA:EXD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,392. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

