Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:EFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,643. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
