Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:EFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,643. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

