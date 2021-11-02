Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

