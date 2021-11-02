EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.010-$6.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.90.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $201.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.81.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

