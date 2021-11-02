Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESTE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 2,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $848.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Earthstone Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

