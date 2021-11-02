Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

NYSE:EXP opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

