Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $43.08

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.08, but opened at $41.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 2,984 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $542.57 million, a PE ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

