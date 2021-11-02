Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. 208,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

