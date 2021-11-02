Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.