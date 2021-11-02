DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. DZS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
DZSI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 1,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $349.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
