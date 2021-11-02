DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. DZS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DZSI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 1,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $349.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

