Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $612.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.