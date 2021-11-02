Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 263.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

