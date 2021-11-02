DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Down 22.5%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) was down 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

