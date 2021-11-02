DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of DD opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.