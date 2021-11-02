Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. 5,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,094. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

