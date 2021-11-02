Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,973% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.

DGNS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 4,025,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.62.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.