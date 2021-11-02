Dovu (DOV) Market Cap Hits $20.39 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and $220,989.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

