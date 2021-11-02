Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

PLOW stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.