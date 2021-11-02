Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325,712 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.13% of Dorchester Minerals worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $5,235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 57,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,684. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $681.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

