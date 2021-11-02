Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,990 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $113,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 408.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 226,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 181,731 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,086,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,911,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

