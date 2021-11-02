Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $36,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.90.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,540 shares of company stock worth $20,437,392. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

