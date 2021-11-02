Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$95.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,689. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$47.22 and a 1-year high of C$117.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

