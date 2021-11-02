DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

