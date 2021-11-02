Diversified Energy (DEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diversified Energy (LON: DEC):

10/28/2021 – Diversified Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

LON DEC traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.60 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,250. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.20%.

In other news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

