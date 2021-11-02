Ditto (DITTO) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $22,364.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00079997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00075626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,863.88 or 1.00239323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.91 or 0.07019128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022693 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

