Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 43,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 21,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HJEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,420,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,600,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter.

