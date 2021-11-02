DinoExchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $916,256.93 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $916,256.93 and $37,715.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.84 or 0.99797280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.22 or 0.07171123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

