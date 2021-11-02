Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.81 Million Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 265.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of CMLS opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.