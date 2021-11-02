Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Cara Therapeutics worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,028 shares of company stock worth $551,998. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 1.14. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

