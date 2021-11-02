Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

BGNE stock opened at $357.46 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

