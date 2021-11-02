Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,629 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $358,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.58%. Analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

