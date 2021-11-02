Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 124,027 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Casa Systems worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.