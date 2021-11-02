Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $484.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001264 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00301378 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

