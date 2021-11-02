Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $77.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the highest is $77.87 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

DGII stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,880. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

