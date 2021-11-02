DIGG One Day Trading Volume Tops $270,508.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. DIGG has a market cap of $29.12 million and approximately $270,508.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $57,785.22 or 0.94885906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00080936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.63 or 0.99939159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.33 or 0.07021925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

