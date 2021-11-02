DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

