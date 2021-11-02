Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

