Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 51.11 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.59. The company has a market capitalization of £36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.40 ($0.67).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.