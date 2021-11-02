Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold.

CZMWY stock opened at $207.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.95. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

