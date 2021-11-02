Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $7.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $981.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72,190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 407,525 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

