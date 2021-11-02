Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $152.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.45.

NYSE:ICE opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

