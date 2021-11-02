Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,871 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,672.20 ($21.85) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 918.96 ($12.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £129.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,583.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,446.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

